Senior winemaker named as Katnook Estate completes transition to Accolade Wines

Accolade Wines has today named Natalie Cleghorn as senior winemaker and manager for Katnook Estate as it completed the acquisition of the Coonawarra brand.

Ms Cleghorn, who has been making wines from the Coonawarra region for more than 10 years, will join one of the world’s leading teams of winemakers at Accolade Wines, becoming the fourth female senior winemaker on the team.

On her appointment, Ms Cleghorn said, “I am thrilled to be joining Katnook Estate and the broader Accolade Wines team”.

“I have a great passion for the wines of Coonawarra and the region as a whole. I am looking forward to being able to fully immerse myself focussing on the region, wines and winery and I am excited by the prospect of working with the experienced team to guide this historic brand into the future.”

Robert Foye, CEO of Accolade Wines, said, “Katnook is renowned for producing rich and balanced red and white varietals that are sought after by the rest of the world and we are delighted to be able to help expand the potential of such an esteemed vineyard and region”.

“We’re looking forward to seeing great things from the Katnook Estate winery under the guidance of such a distinguished winemaker as Natalie Cleghorn.

“We are happy to have Natalie on board and believe she will bring even more experience to the winery at Katnook.”

Katnook Estate is Accolade’s first acquisition under the new leadership team and Carlyle group ownership.

Katnook lies in the heart of Coonawarra wine region in South Australia – Australia’s No.3 region for bottled red wine.

With a history stretching back to 1867, Katnook Estate’s single varietal red and white wines are crafted with an uncompromising commitment to the finest quality and the regional integrity of the Coonawarra.

Katnook has twice won Australia’s most prestigious trophy, the Jimmy Watson, as well as a number of international awards.

Accolade Wines is delighted to officially welcome Katnook Estate on board and welcome Ms Cleghorn to the team as the Senior Winemaker and Manager, commencing on January 4, 2021.

