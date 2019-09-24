Seminars to help farmers understand GI objections process

The Department of Agriculture is holding seminars to explain the European Union’s proposal to protect regional food names based on their origin—such as Feta or Gruyere—known as geographical indications (GIs).

Protection of GIs is being proposed by the European Union (EU) in current Free Trade Agreement negotiations with Australia.

Producers of wine, olives, animal products, plant products, brandy and spirits, and cheese are especially encouraged to attend the seminars to find out how they can object to a GI.

The feedback from these seminars will help the government in its discussions with the EU on why its requested protection of certain terms will impact Australian farmers and businesses.

Producers are encouraged to provide as much information as they can so that the department can fully represent them in negotiations with the EU.

If a producer is unable to attend a seminar they can make a submission via this link or they can email au-eufta-gis@agriculture.gov.au .

For more information visit http://agriculture.gov.au/market-access-trade/fta/ftas-signed-under-negotiation.

Departmental seminars will be held: