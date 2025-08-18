Semillon sings at Hunter Valley Wine Show as producers celebrated with top awards

Image Credit: Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association and Elfes Images

The 2025 Hunter Valley Wine Show was judged at the Lone Pine Barracks at the Singleton Army Base from Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th August, with the trophy winners’ luncheon celebrated on Friday at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, with Johanna Griggs AM as Master of Ceremonies.

The 53rd Hunter Valley Wine Show attracted 68 exhibitors, with 679 entries. Chaired by Toni Paterson, Master of Wine, this year’s show included a judging panel of experts from across Australia, assessing close to 4000 bottles of Hunter Valley wine and awarding 80 Gold medals.

Dr Edward Ragg MW as International Judge brought global experience. Based in Beijing, he co-founded Dragon Phoenix Wine Consulting with his wife, fellow Master of Wine Fongyee Walker MW, and is one of mainland China’s most experienced WSET Diploma tutors.

It was Paterson’s first year as chair of the Hunter Valley Wine Show, and commented on the diversity of the region.

“There is an enormous number of quality wines, and the Hunter Valley should be incredibly proud of that. We saw beauty in the wines everywhere we looked.”

“The 2025 Semillon Class was incredibly strong, and the strength of the vintage was on display. The Hunter Valley produces a range of relevant and contrasting styles of Semillon which show how the region has matured and that winemakers are very comfortable working with the style their vineyard produces naturally.

“The 2024 Semillon class was a surprise. I was thrilled with the quality given the year had its challenges which just shows, despite the vintage, there is always the potential for some fantastic wines’’.

Dr Ragg added that the 2025 vintage “allowed the winemakers to express the best of what they can do”.

The Len Evans Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White was awarded to Colvin Wines for their 2013 Semillon. The Tyrrell Family Trophy for Best Museum White Wine was awarded to Tyrrell’s for their 2006 Vat 1 Semillon.

“One of the highlights of the show are the older Semillons,” noted the judges. “These classes were simply magnificent.”

Audrey Wilkinson was awarded the Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance Trophy for their 2017, 2014 and 2006 The Ridge Semillon.

“The Provenance class was a highlight and to see the strength in the span of vintages was exciting. The class showed that Hunter Valley wines can be beautiful when they are young, in their mid-years and when they are older – and not all regions can do that,” said Paterson.

Commenting on the breadth of quality on show, Dr Raggs noted that it was not just Semillon impressing the judges.

“What was notable was the alternate varieties for which the Hunter Valley is not necessarily renown, but the development of these varieties showed, with winemakers making fantastic wines which speaks to the pedigree of their skills.”

Dr Raggs also reflected on the red wines on show.

“Hunter Valley Shiraz is truly a unique style with its range of darker fruits, spice and black pepper – they are predominantly medium bodied with a restrained use of new oak and lower alcohols. What excites me most is that winemakers want to express different styles, characteristic of their specific sites.

The 2025 Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year, Liz Silkman, of First Creek Wines and Silkman Wines, cemented her reputation as ‘Chardonnay Queen’ winning the George Wyndham Memorial Trophy for the Silkman Wines 2024 SILK Chardonnay and their 2023 Reserve Chardonnay taking the Murray Tyrrell Trophy for Best Chardonnay and Henry John Lindeman Memorial Trophy for the Best Two–Year-Old and Older Chardonnay

Alongside the wine trophies, three industry scholarships were presented. The 2025 Tyrrell Family Advanced Viticulture Scholarship was awarded to Nicholas Looby of Margan Wines, the Brokenwood Wines Advanced Wine Technology Scholarship to Giacomo Soldani of Margan Wines and the 2025 Alasdair Sutherland Scholarship to Brett Woodward of Saddler’s Creek Wines.

“These scholarships are about supporting talent who will shape the Hunter Valley’s future,” said Jennie Curran, CEO of the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association. “They not only recognise talent, but also bring fresh thinking to our vineyard practices, our winemaking, and the next generation of wine show judges.”

2025 Hunter Valley Wine Show Trophy Winners

Marshall – Flannery Trophy Best Current – Semillon (Trophy Sponsor – Winequip) Winner: Brokenwood Wines 2025 Oakey Creek Vineyard#2 Semillon Karl Stockhausen Memorial Trophy Best One-Year-Old Semillon (Trophy Sponsor – Hunter Wine Forum) Winner: Bimbadgen 2024 Palmers Lane Single Vineyard Semillon McGuigan Family Trophy Best Two-Year–Old and older Semillon Winner: Tinklers Wine 2017 Reserve Semillon George Wyndham Memorial Trophy Best Current and One-Year-Old Chardonnay (Trophy Sponsor – Laffort) Winner: Silkman Wines 2024 SILK Chardonnay Henry John Lindeman Memorial Trophy Best Two–Year-Old and Older Chardonnay (Trophy Sponsor – Jurds Real Estate) Winner: Silkman Wines 2023 Reserve Chardonnay Graham Gregory Memorial Trophy Best Other White Varietals and White Blends Winner: First Creek Wines 2025 Limited Release Vermentino J.Y. (Jay) Tulloch Trophy Best Verdelho Winner: Pepper Tree 2025 Limited Release ‘Home Block’ Verdelho Elliott Family Trophy Best Rose of Show Winner: John Wallace Wines 2025 Tilba Rose Maurice O’Shea Memorial Trophy Best Other Red Varietals and Red Blends Winner: Mercer Wines 2024 Limited Release Shiraz Pinot Noir Alexander Munro Memorial Trophy Best Current Vintage and One Year Old Shiraz (Trophy Sponsor – Singleton Hospitality Group) Winner: Thomas Wines 2024 Sweetwater Ridge Shiraz Stibbard- Hulin Trophy Best Two-Year-Old Shiraz (Trophy Sponsor – Hahn Corporation) Winner: Sweetwater Estate 2023 Shiraz James Busby Memorial Trophy Best Mature Three-Year-Old and Older Shiraz (Trophy Sponsor – Jenkins Legal Services) Winner: Thomas Wines 2021 Kiss Shiraz Lone Pine Barracks Officers Mess Silver Bullet Winner: Gunpowder Wines 2024 Fiano Drayton Family Trophy Best Semillon Winner: Tinklers Wine 2017 Reserve Semillon Murray Tyrrell Chardonnay Trophy Best Chardonnay (Trophy Sponsor – MCC- Premium Label Solutions) Winner: Silkman Wines 2023 Reserve Chardonnay Hector Tulloch Memorial Trophy Best Shiraz Winner: Sweetwater Estate 2023 Shiraz Tyrrell Family Trophy Best Museum White Wine (Trophy Sponsor – Riedel (RSN Australia)) Winner: Tyrrell’s 2006 Vat 1 Semillon John Lewis Trophy Best Museum Red Wine (Trophy Sponsor – Mercurey Australia) Winner: De Iuliis Wines 2014 Talga Road Shiraz Kaloudah Trophy Best Table Wine from a Small Producer (Trophy Sponsor – Wine Tech Services) Winner: Tinklers Wine 2017 Reserve Semillon Len Evans Trophy Best Single Vineyard White Wine (Trophy Sponsor – Insight Wealth Planning) Winner: Colvin Wines 2013 Semillon Len Evans Trophy Best Single Vineyard Red Wine (Trophy Sponsor – Insight Wealth Planning) Winner: Sweetwater Estate 2023 Shiraz Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance (Trophy Sponsor – CCL) Winner: Audrey Wilkinson The Ridge Semillon 2017, 2014, 2006 Petrie-Drinan Trophy Best White Wine of the Show (Trophy Sponsor – PKF) Winner: Tinklers Wines 2017 Reserve Semillon Doug Seabrook Memorial Trophy Best Red Wine of the Show (Trophy Sponsor – PKF) Winner: Sweetwater Estate 2023 Shiraz

The 2025 Hunter Valley Wine Show Judges were:

Chair of Judges

Toni Paterson MW, Wine Writer

Panel Chairs

Sue Bell Winemaker, Bellwether Wines

Peter Leske Winemaker, La Linea + Revenir Winemaking

Rob Mack Winemaker, Aphelion Wine

International Judge

Dr Edward Ragg MW, International Wine Consultant

Visiting Judges

Natalie Cleghorn, Winemaker, Pinnacle Drinks

Nadja Wallington, Winemaker, ChaLou Wines

Hunter Judges

Kim Bickley, Sommelier / Wine Consultant

Xanthe Hatcher, Chief Winemaker, Agnew Wines

Annabel Holland, Winemaker, First Creek Wines

Hunter Associate Judges

Brendan Kaczorowski, Winemaker, Keith Tulloch Wine

Valentina Moresco, Winemaker, Krinklewood

Hayden Tinkler, Winemaker, Brokenwood

Michael Wells, Winemaker, Usher Tinkler Wines + Tinkler Wines

Visiting Associate Judges

Alex Jacques, Head Sommelier, Bennelong

Charlie Shaw, Beverage Manager, Icebergs Crown

Trainee Judges

Cordelia Jones, Agnew Wines

Harrison Medley, Gunpowder Wines + Horner Wines

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!