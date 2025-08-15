“Selective by design”: organic and biodynamic distributor signs another NSW producer

William Dong, managing director of DMG Fine Wine. Image supplied

Australian organic and biodynamic wine distributor DMG Fine Wine has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with NSW biodynamic wine producer Krinklewood Estate.

Krinklewood Estate, located in the Broke Fordwich subregion of the Hunter Valley, is known for its signature releases such as the Francesca Rosé, Wild Shiraz, and Estate Chardonnay.

“This partnership is about more than distribution—it’s about shared values and a belief in doing things the right way,” said Oscar Martin, owner of Krinklewood Estate. “At Krinklewood, we care deeply about the planet, we create with love and passion, and we believe wine can be a force for good. DMG Fine Wine shares this vision, and we’re excited to grow together.”

Founded in 2003 by William Dong, DMG Fine Wine has expanded its portfolio to include Handpicked Wines, House of Arras, and Moutai, alongside its retail ventures Spirits of China and Australian organic online retailer FAB.

Krinklewood joins a lineup of like-minded 100% certified organic producers represented by DMG.

“We’re proud to welcome Krinklewood Estate to our growing portfolio of organic and biodynamic wines and spirits from around the world,” said William Dong, managing director of DMG Fine Wine. “Our DMG portfolio is selective by design. Each brand we work with is chosen for its deep respect for the land and its alignment with our values and commitments.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!