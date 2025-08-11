Scholars announced for 2025 Len Evans Tutorial

Scholars of the 2024 Len Evans Tutorial. Photo by Elfes Images

The 2025 Len Evans Tutorial (LET) board has announced the 12 Australian wine professionals who will be the next participants in the 23rd Tutorial being held from 3 – 7 November 2025 at Spicer’s Guesthouse in the Hunter Valley.

A record number of applications was received this year (189). The 12 successful scholars will receive training and education designed to elevate their contribution to the Australian wine show system, nurture future industry leaders and develop better all-round wine professionals.

In December 2024, Jancis Robinson MW, said on her eponymous website in relation to the Tutorial: “It’s difficult to think of a wine-producing country that takes more trouble to educate up-and-coming wine professionals, certainly winemakers, than Australia.”

Sally Evans, chair of the LET board said the response rate was “very gratifying”, and added that the selection panel struggled to separate the top 20 applicants.

“It’s wonderful to see such quality and enthusiasm coming from across the industry and country,” said Evans. “As usual the task of creating a balanced and cohesive scholar list takes much time and thought, and we are delighted with this year’s line-up. The board encourages all those who were unsuccessful to continue to refine their skills and reapply in 2026.”

Founding tutor James Halliday AM also joins philanthropist Basil Sellers AM as Patron of the Len Evans Tutorial.

The 2025 students are:

Andrew Bretherton, head winemaker, Juniper Estate, WA

Matt Buchan, senior winemaker & winery operations manager, Deep Woods Estate, WA

Sophie Carbonneau, national sales manager & senior buyer, Bibendum Wine Co, Vic

Monica Gray, head winemaker, See Saw Wine, NSW

Brock Harrison, winemaker, Elderton Wines, SA

Xanthe Hatcher, chief winemaker, Agnew Wines, NSW

Dr Mark Krstic, managing director, The Australian Wine Research Institute, SA

Phillip LeMessurier, owner & winemaker, Corduroy Wines, NSW/SA

Jeremy Nascimben, winemaker, Mount Majura Vineyard, ACT

Katie Spain, freelance writer & journalist, SA

Jacob Stein, managing director, Robert Stein Winery, NSW

Nina Throsby, group sommelier, Kailis Hospitality Group, WA

