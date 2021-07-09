Saint Martin Oak confirmed as naming rights sponsor for the 2021 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge

The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge Committee announce the return in 2021, of Saint Martin Oak as the events naming rights sponsor.

The event has become Australia’s most preeminent, prestigious and valuable single class wine competition and in 2021 celebrates its 27th anniversary.

“We are delighted to have Saint Martin back on board for the 2021 Challenge; the prestigious oak supplier has been an invaluable supporter of the event over the past 5 years,” said event director Julian McLean.

The Challenge, Chaired by Tahbilk Group CEO, Alister Purbrick is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red Winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a National and International wine icon. Nationally, Shiraz plantings are considerably more than any other red varietal, the challenge for Australian Winemakers is to effectively promote this iconic variety. Over the past 27 years, The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge has played an important role by raising industry, press and consumer awareness both nationally and internationally.

Diary dates:

Entries open online: August 9 th

Entries close: September 10 th

Judging: October 5 th /7 th

/7 Awards/Online reveal: November 1st

