Saint Clair Family Estate named New Zealand Producer of the Year at International Wine Challenge

Saint Clair Family Estate has won the trophy for the Best New Zealand Producer of the Year at the AWC Vienna International Wine Challenge 2018.

This is the fifth time the family owned Marlborough winery has won this award, having received it in 2016, 2015, 2013 and 2012.

The AWC Vienna is considered the largest officially recognised wine competition in the world, receiving more than 12,000 wine entries from 39 countries.

The following Saint Clair wines received the highly regarded gold medal status;

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 4 Sawcut Chardonnay 2015

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 11 Cell Block Chardonnay

2016 Saint Clair Pioneer Block 10 Twin Hills Chardonnay

2016 Saint Clair Pioneer Block 20 Cash Block Sauvignon Blanc 2017

The news arrives at the same time as the Sydney International Wine Challenge announce their winners.

This competition is unlike any other, with wine finalists judged in wine style categories alongside food of similar palate weight.

Blue-Gold Awards are finalists that fall into approximately the top 10 percentile range of the total entries.

The Top 100 wines are those scoring the highest points. (an outstanding achievement).

The following Saint Clair wines have been awarded;

TOP 100 AND BLUE GOLD – Saint Clair James Sinclair Pinot Noir 2017

BLUE GOLD – Saint Clair Pioneer Block 14 Doctor’s Creek Pinot Noir 2017

BLUE GOLD – Saint Clair Pioneer Block 20 Cash Block Sauvignon Blanc 2017

BLUE GOLD – Saint Clair Pioneer Block 21 Bell Block Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Managing director Neal Ibbotson comments; “it is a thrill to have our winery recognised for consistency in quality and I am honoured to be part of an amazing team of people who have achieved these most highly regarded awards. Being recognised for Winery of the Year further cements our uncompromising approach to attention to detail. A strong team approach from the vineyard to the market ensures wines of excellence are shared by our consumers around the globe.”