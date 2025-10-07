South Australia to be honoured at Korean international wine event

South Australia is set to be recognised as the ‘Guest Country of Honour’ at South Korea’s premier wine tradeshow when it takes place later this month.

More than 20 local wine brands, including three without a current presence in the South Korean market, are being supported by the South Australian Government to participate in this month’s Daejeon International Wine Expo (DIWE).

In a media statement, SA Minister for Trade and Investment, Joe Szakacs, said the recognition comes as a direct result of his engagement while leading a trade mission to South Korea last year.

The expo is preparing to welcome 100,000 attendees over its three days, from 24 to 26 October, with exhibitors from 16 different countries pitching their wine to importers, distributors, retailers and wine enthusiasts.

Guest Country status will allow for further promotion of South Australian wines into the South Korean market and for the development of deeper relationships between their industries.

The event’s top honour being bestowed upon South Australia follows Minister Szakacs’ successful 2024 trade mission to South Korea and Japan, during which he met with senior officials in Daejeon where he spruiked the state’s world class wine credentials.

Adelaide is one of 11 globally recognised Great Wine Capitals, part of an illustrious list that includes France’s Bordeaux, California’s Napa Valley and Bilbao-Rioja in Spain.

South Korea is the 15th largest buyer of South Australian wine, with the market valued at $15.3 million annually according to latest ABS data.

The SA Government has identified South Korea as a priority diversification market.

To help wineries diversify their exports across new and emerging markets, the state government has established an international network of advocates and importers – the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club (SAWAC) – which includes 14 South Korean members.

Patron of the SAWAC and renowned Australian wine journalist, Tony Love, will attend DIWE to lead several masterclasses in the South Australian Wine Lounge and speak at the International Wine Conference.

South Australian wine will also feature in the 2025 Korea Best Sommelier Contest at DIWE, with the winning sommelier to receive a trip to visit South Australia’s wine regions, sponsored by Vinarchy.

Minister Szakacs said he had proudly advocated for South Australia’s interests in Daejeon last year, “just as I do in every meeting and engagement I have in market when on trade missions”.

“Our industry knows how important it is for the government to be walking lockstep alongside them in market to achieve positive outcomes.

“However, it’s ultimately testament to the quality of South Australian wine and the industry’s incredible reputation that we’ve received this invitation.

“Not only is this a tremendous export opportunity for our producers, but it is also a meaningful step to deeper cooperation in wine, food and a broader cultural exchange between South Australia and South Korea.”

Tony Love said that it is “a great privilege to be able to showcase the very best of South Australian wines” and also to “tell our special story in such a prestigious international arena”.

“We have already established close bonds with our South Australian Wine Ambassadors in South Korea, and across other Asian markets like Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, so it is imperative that we visit directly and emphasise the quality and relevance of our wines in their market,” Love said.

“It is more than just a trade opportunity. Through our wine and food offerings, we can build an exciting picture of a vibrant South Australian way of life, which translates into an exciting attraction for tourists, business visitors, students and families.”

