Rutherglen wine region dominates awards at 2018 Victorian Wine Show

Rutherglen, one of Victoria’s smallest wine regions, has swept the floor at the 2018 Victorian Wine Show winning three trophies and 69 awards – more than any other Victorian wine region.

Almost 770 wines from right across Victoria were judged by some of Australia’s most respected winemakers and sommeliers alongside international judges New Zealand’s Jim Harre and South Africa’s Christian Eedes.

Ten out of the 19 Rutherglen wineries were successful in the show’s results. Among the three trophy wins and 69 awards, highlights included:

• Most Successful Exhibitor – Pfeiffer Wines

• Best Cabernet Sauvignon – Pfeiffer Wines 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

• Best Fortified Wine – Stanton & Killeen Wines NV Classic Rutherglen Muscat

• 4 x Top Gold class awards

• 8 x Gold class awards • 27 x Silver class awards

• 30 x Bronze class awards

The Winemakers of Rutherglen – a collective of 19 Rutherglen wineries – won awards in 20 out of the show’s 33 classes, showcasing the region’s strengths in single varietal reds (Durif, Saperavi, Malbec, Tempranillo) and fortifieds (Muscat, Topaque).

Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer, Natalie Ajay was thrilled with the results and said they demonstrate the region’s commitment to producing quality wine for Australia and the world to enjoy.

“For a relatively small wine region from Victoria’s north east, Rutherglen punches well above its weight when it comes wine successes. We’re absolutely thrilled with the recognition that these awards bring, particularly in the table red and fortified categories where the region really shines. Our winemakers are committed to producing quality sparkling, white, red and fortified wines not only for local Victorians to drink, but for Australia and the world to enjoy.”

It was the third consecutive year Pfeiffer Wines took out the trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor. Pfeiffer Wines’ winemaker, Jen Pfeiffer said: “It is a terrific reward and recognition for all the hard work put in by the entire team. I am particularly pleased with the success of our dry red table wines as, year-on-year, they prove to be extremely competitive categories.”

Seventh-generation winery, Stanton & Killeen, took out the show’s Best Fortified Wine trophy. On the win, Stanton & Killeen Wines CEO, Wendy Killeen said: “Our most popular Muscat has yet again received an honourable accolade, proving it is one of the best Classic Muscat styles in the state.”

Full 2018 Victorian Wines Show results can be viewed here.