Rootlings’ state champions announced

The Rootlings at Yarran NSW. Image courtesy ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) and Wine Australia have announced the names of the seventeen young people who will be State Champions for the Rootlings Wine Industry Youth Network.

Following a successful trial in NSW, the national Rootlings program was established six months ago with the appointment of the national project officer, Jenna Vaughan. Since then, Vaughan has engaged hundreds of people up to 35 years of age across the Australian wine sector to join the network to discuss the issues facing young people in the industry and the opportunities available to them.

The state champions will help spread the word about Rootlings in each state, and facilitate individuals connecting in person, with other young people in their local area.

South Australia Rootlings state champions

Sarah Lavelle, DTC Manager for Seven Hill Cellars, Clare Valley

Maddie LeMire, Winemaker at Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra

Alexandra Alavoine, Winemaker at Kirrihill, Clare Valley

Erin Armstrong, Assistant Winemaker at Hardy’s Tintara, McLaren Vale

Michelle Li, Winemaker at Knappstein Wines from Clare Valley

Victoria Rootlings state champions

Courtney Keegan, Wine Merchant at Dan Murphys

Lucy Austen-Paine, Assistant Winemaker at Blue Pyrenees Estate, Pyrenees

Lachie Tenace, Winemaker at Eastern Peake and Latta Vino, Western Victoria

Alice Spinaze, Cellarhand at Yarra Yerring, Yarra Valley

New South Wales Rootlings state champions

Maggie Jarrett, Export & Sustainability Manager, See Saw Wines, Orange (who was a driving force behind the original concept piloted in NSW)

Allanna Wigley, Direct Sales Manager, De Iuliis Wines, Hunter Valley

Bec Watson, Projects and Event Assistant at NSW Wine Industry Association

Emily Glover, Winemaker at Glover Wines, Hunter Valley

Western Australia Rootlings state champions

Sam Palmer, Winemaker at Castle Rock Estate, Great Southern

Laura Penniment, Marketing Manager, Alkoomi Wines, Frankland River

Tasmania Rootlings state champions

Mia McIntyre, Area Business Manager for Joval Wines

Brent Harris, Vineyard Operator at Jansz, Tasmania

“Rootlings is a dynamic network dedicated to fostering relationships, facilitating professional development, and promoting continuous learning among young professionals in the wine industry,” said Rootlings’ national project officer, Jenna Vaughan.

“The enthusiasm of our state champions is a clear testament to the passion and dedication young people have for shaping the wine industry. These individuals have generously volunteered their time, demonstrating a strong desire to contribute and connect.

“Throughout 2025 and beyond, our state champions will be instrumental in activating in-region opportunities. These initiatives will provide young professionals with invaluable chances to learn collaboratively and grow professionally, ensuring a vibrant and innovative future for the wine sector.”

The first Rootlings national conference was held from 16 to 17 June, where 50 members gathered in Griffith NSW to identify the issues concerning younger members of the industry, as well as the opportunities available to them, and discuss how best to drive the future of the Rootling network forward.

The Rootlings program is supported by Wine Australia, with levies from Australia’s grapegrowers and winemakers and matching funds from the Australian Government. ASVO and Wine Australia acknowledge NSW Wine, NSW DPI and Maggie Jarrett for the original Rootlings concept.

To view profiles on the individual state champions, visit the Rootlings website: State Chapters — Rootlings: Australian Wine Youth Network .

