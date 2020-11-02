Riverland winery eyes returns on millions invested

Family-owned Loxton business Salena Estate Wines is looking beyond the direct impact of the global pandemic to build on its just-completed $10m investment, The Advertiser reports.

Over the past five years, the 1998-established Riverland business has invested the funds in winemaking and storage facilities as well as machinery and bottling line improvements.

A new Italian restaurant, Cucina 837, employing an additional 15 staff to add to its 45-strong local workforce, opened months before COVID-19 closures.

For the full article in The Advertiser, click here (possible paywall).

