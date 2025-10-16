‘Right to Repair’ leaders meet at national summit

The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has joined global ‘Right to Repair’ leaders, policymakers, industry and academics at the 2025 Australian Repair Summit to map the future of Right to Repair.

NFF president David Jochinke said the summit was an important opportunity to highlight the need and benefits of a legislated Right to Repair for agricultural machinery.

“For too long, farmers have been locked into getting certain services and repairs done only by authorised dealers and agents, adding unnecessary costs to farm businesses,” Jochinke said.

“The NFF and its members believe there is a sensible solution that provides farmers with the choice to use qualified professionals for machinery repairs, without fear of voiding warranties or facing long waits to access mandated dealer networks.

“It is time to progress a legislative solution.”

The NFF said it has been encouraged by the federal government’s work in this space, backing the Board of Treasurers’ announcement last November that Right to Repair for agricultural machinery was a key element of national competition policy reforms.

The Productivity Commission modelled these reforms and found that a legislated Right to Repair could add hundreds of millions of dollars to GDP, demonstrating the economic case for aligning with recommendations from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Productivity Commission and Right to Repair academics.

“A legislated Right to Repair would also bring Australia in line with our international competitors, such as Canada and the state of Colorado in the United States,” Jochinke said.

NSW Farmers President, Xavier Martin said: “As headers move into the paddock, we’re reminded yet again why the Right to Repair is really needed. Machinery breakdowns shouldn’t mean harvest is delayed while farmers wait for an authorised dealer, when a local mechanic could do the job”.

“A legislated Right to Repair would provide more consistent consumer protections aligned to the automotive industry in Australia, with the Government introducing comparable changes in 2021, ” Martin said.

“When agricultural machinery breaks down, it’s more than an inconvenience, it’s a significant financial loss for growers,” said Sean Cole, GrainGrowers advocacy and rural affairs manager.

“Current restrictive repair rules limit growers’ choices, which can delay critical repairs, impacting productivity and profitability. Farmers should be free to repair their machinery with the service provider that best suits their needs and location.”

Victorian Farmers’ Federation president Brett Hosking added: “Agricultural machinery is a vital component of modern agricultural production, responsible for substantial gains in farm productivity and efficiency”.

“To fully capitalise on these gains, it is vital that farmers have the ability to repair machinery with an independent qualified repairer,” Hosking said.

