Return to serve: Jacob’s Creek back as official wine partner of Australian Open

Image courtesy Vinarchy

The Australian Open and Vinarchy have announced the return of Jacob’s Creek as the official wine partner of the tournament.

Jacob’s Creek previously partnered with the AO from 2009 to 2018. Returning in 2026, the brand will once again take its place at the heart of the Happy Slam, sharing its winemaking legacy with fans in Melbourne and beyond.

“Jacob’s Creek is synonymous with connection, celebration and the Australian way of life,” Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“We’re delighted to welcome them back to the Australian Open. Fans can look forward to raising a glass of one of Australia’s most loved wines as part of their AO experience, in what promises to be an incredible Australian Open.”

Vinarchy’s chief marketing officer, Sandy Mayo, said the company was proud to be partnering with the tournament again.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence, celebration, and bringing people together to create memorable experiences,” she said.

As part of the partnership, Jacob’s Creek will debut a new wine bar in Garden Square. Blending sophistication with accessibility, it will create a welcoming space for fans to savour the tennis and enjoy a curated selection of wines, perfectly suited to summer afternoons courtside.

Beyond the precinct, the partnership will come to life in stores and in venues across Australia.

