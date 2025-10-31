Report examines future of the Limestone Coast wine industry

Progeny plants in the ground at Wynns Coonawarra Estate. Image courtesy TWE

Earlier this week, Dr Jonathan Staggs of the University of Queensland visited Mount Gambier to launch a report on the broad benefits of the wine industry for SA’s Limestone Coast community.

An expert on institutions, regions and entrepreneurship, Dr Jonathan Staggs was commissioned by the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council to research the topic and produce the report.

Now launched and available for the public to read, Dr Staggs’ report, titled A Region of Value: Strengthening the Grape and Wine Future of the Limestone Coast, provides clear advocacy and novel recommendations to strengthen the industry’s profile and future development.

Dr Staggs is honest about the current predicament in which the wine industry currently finds itself.

“The overarching strategic question is how the Limestone Coast will continue to be a ‘region of value’ when it is at the mercy of market dynamics, compounded with geo-political headwinds that are very much outside out of the control of farm and wine business owners,” said Dr Staggs.

While arguing that the Limestone Coast wine industry is peculiarly well-situated to appeal to a new generation of wine consumers, Dr Staggs also argued for the importance of “a new generation of artisan entrepreneurs” to entertain social media audiences and “new hedonic tourists”.

A focus on “long-term knowledge sharing”, in order to build up “a pipeline of skilled workers and future leaders”, Dr Staggs argued, was essential to the future of the region.

“By nurturing next-generation talent and entrepreneurial capacity, the region can make careers in grape and wine—along with connected sectors—more attractive and secure.”

Among the more forceful arguments developed by Dr Staggs was his call for “disruptive innovation”.

The presentation and discussion took place at the Wulanda Convention Centre in Mount Gambier, chaired by Dr Edward Cavanagh of the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council.

The event was attended by mayors and local government officials from across the Limestone Coast, along with a number of state government public servants.

Representatives of several regional wine associations, including Mount Gambier, Coonawarra and Wrattonbully, also made the journey to attend.

Despite the strong turnout, Dr Cavanagh lamented that representation from wine industry bodies and statutory wine entities at both the state and the national levels was negligible.

“Our distance from Adelaide makes it more difficult for us to attract not only the transient wine tourists of Australia, but also the delegates even from those institutions that genuinely have our best interests at heart”, said Dr Cavanagh.

“Our door is always wide open here at the Limestone Coast. And this report proves just how important it is to keep it open—and, more than that, how important it is for all of us, collaboratively, to turn things around for ourselves.

“Nobody in Canberra or Adelaide is going to help us to do that on the ground. It all starts here in Mount Gambier.”

After the report finished and the discussion concluded, a predominately local audience was left to reflect upon a number of innovative proposals that seemed to emphasise the need to build entrepreneurial capabilities in the Limestone Coast.

To become a “region of value”, a new culture of challenging the status quo and “capitalising on emerging consumer trends” must take root, Dr Staggs argued.

A copy of the report can be found online: www.limestonecoastwine.com.au/a-region-of-value