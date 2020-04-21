Removal of WA state liquor sales restrictions

The WA wine industry representative body says it strongly supports the removal of state liquor sales restrictions that were imposed on 27 March 2020 by Section 31 Notice. See the revised notice from the Director of Liquor Licensing here.

Wines of WA chief executive officer Larry Jorgensen noted, “The liquor sale restrictions created unintended consequences and a competitive disadvantage to WA based businesses while providing none of the intended extra health benefits because the restrictions applied only to WA liquor licences”.

“Online sales by interstate licence holders to WA consumers continued with no sales restrictions.

“On behalf of WA wine producers, I thank the Minister for Racing and Gaming, Tourism and Small Business for considering our submission regarding these restrictions and working to have them removed.

“WA wine producers and their value chain partners can now resume fulfilling their WA customer orders unrestricted.”

WA wine producers are typically also tourism businesses with a firm focus on intra-state travellers.

As movement restrictions ease for intra-state travel, WA cellar doors and restaurants can be among the first businesses to resume operations, providing jobs and economic stimulus in their local economies, particularly in regions.

Many are also successfully exporting to China and other Asian countries and are poised to resume these sales as soon as possible.

But they must be able to do so from a position of relative strength. It is critically important that they can trade as freely as possible in the interim.

Removal of the liquor sales restrictions will help them to be sufficiently prepared financially to do so.

Mr Jorgensen further noted that, “WA wine producers are fully committed to supporting the responsible consumption of alcohol. Encouraging moderate consumption of fine wine with good food, family and friends.”

