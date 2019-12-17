RedHeads by name, greenheads by nature

RedHeads Wine, in the Barossa Valley, has taken out the top award for Water Management in Wine at the 2019 Drinks Business Green Awards.

2019 marks the 10th year for the programme to raise awareness of green issues in the drinks trade by recognising and rewarding those who are leading the way in sustainability and environmental performance.

The RedHeads Village comprises a new 500-tonne winery, an eight-hectare vineyard and a cellar door which opened to the public last month.

Throughout the building process, sustainability was a major focus with water management and power at the forefront throughout the entire build and renovation process.

Being located in a region that experiences little to no ‘meaningful’ rain throughout summer and autumn, water management needed to be forward-thinking and effective.

Water collection, reducing waste water and water recycling are key focus areas RedHeads has worked towards, capturing all of the water from its winery roof and dam, collecting 2.7 million litres of extra water that can be reused around the winery and site, while the dam, with a storage capacity of 3.8 megalitres is used to supply water for irrigation.

“We are elated to be recognised for our water management,” said Alex Trescowthick, RedHeads wine operations manager.

“Although it is just one aspect of what we are doing at RedHeads to ensure we make minimal impact on our environment.

“We installed large solar panels atop the winery roof with accompanying battery and re-wired the winery and cellar door so that everything is run from solar and battery.

“From what we understand, we are one of the first commercial-size wineries in SA with its own off-grid power generation and storage. We are working towards being 100 per cent sustainable and self-sufficient,” Trescowthick continues.

“We also use all local trades including builders and painters and the wine production process is local including label design, bottling and labelling. This is to ensure we leave the smallest possible environmental footprint and are not incurring any unnecessary travelling.”