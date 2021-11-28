Realising the benefits of aeration during fermentation

D’Onise says he was first exposed to the addition of oxygen to ferments at a winery in France where oxygen was dosed into ferments during the first quarter of fermentation. It has been practiced at Pig in the House for seven vintages now.

Initially, oxygen was applied to daily or twice daily pumpovers at rates of between 2L and 10L a minute. Fine-tuning has since seen the rate settle at around 5L a minute.

“In order to look at the exact impact of the oxygen aromatically we did initially trial it in a rack and return so we could have a look at what the racked tank was like before we returned it,” D’Onise explains. “Sometimes you don’t see the difference in the tank because you’re washing the oxygenated wine back over the skins through a pumpover, whereas by using that rack and return, we were isolating that oxygenated wine in another tank, assessing it there and then pumping it back. That way we thought we had a clearer picture of what the effect was with the oxygen; you can actually see an immediate ‘before and after’.”

The technique is applied to all the reds made at Pig in the House, including Merlot, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, the latter making up around 50% of the winery’s output.

Asked why he went down the path of using oxygen as opposed to compressed air or a venturi device, D’Onise says he felt the former delivered more control.

“It was easier for me to calculate the oxygen use with a regulator and an accurate flow meter, as opposed to just an air compressor. I can guarantee what we’re putting in, at what rate; everything’s regulated. With an air compressor, what you receive may be dependent on the pressure that the compressor’s set at,” says D’Onise, adding that the amount of oxygen introduced via venturi valves is also hard to regulate.

“You don’t actually know the amount of oxygen that you’re getting in, you just know that you’re putting some in. From tank to tank, depending on what you do with your valves, some might get too much, others might not get enough. It’s just about knowing exactly what we’re doing.

“It’s not that expensive to set up either,” D’Onise continues. “For the sake of a $80 sinter, $80 for a hose and a couple of 100 bucks for a regulator — the oxygen cylinder is negligible — you can get set up doing it this way quite cost effectively. We do 300,000 litres of red a year. In the initial year, let’s say we spent $1000 getting set up. Since then, we’ve only had to hire a couple of cylinders of oxygen. It’s quite cheap really.”

Improving wine quality

D’Onise has no doubt that the use of oxygen at Pig in the House has improved the quality of the winery’s reds.

“The main outcome I was expecting was improved aromatics. Being a winery that makes organic wine we’re limited to how much nutrition we can add in the form of DAP and we can’t use copper sulfate. I initially went down this path to look at how I get around that,” he says.

“We’ve also got a clone of Shiraz, in particular, that is higher in tannin. I wanted to make sure that we softened the wine as well, making them ready for release sooner. I’ve looked at oxygen, but also tannin management during ferment, oak alternatives and the enzymes that we use as well. So I can’t say that the result that we’ve achieved is solely dependent on the oxygen in ferment because it hasn’t been a controlled trial. But we have achieved that one way or another. And I believe that the oxygen has assisted us in that.

“Our wines are generally far more attractive and far more fruit driven and aromatically superior to what we used to produce and I attribute that to using the oxygen in ferments,” D’Onise continues. “I really do believe that the work that we’ve done with oxygen in our ferments has contributed to the wine show success of our Shirazes. In a line up they look very attractive in their aromatics and they are bright and vibrant. I put that down to the fact that we’ve addressed that reductive issue that Shiraz can have.

“In a lot of reductively made wines, even if they’re not obviously displaying H₂S, the nose might be a little muted and a bit dull.