Release of 2011 Penfolds Grange magnums for collectors

To celebrate the upcoming 175th anniversary, Penfolds will release* one hundred 2011 Grange magnums (1.5L) from its spiritual home, Magill Estate, Adelaide, South Australia.

This move is in response to an unprecedented demand from the global community of Grange magnum collectors. Peter Gago, Penfolds chief winemaker said, “With every extra year in magnum, this wine has evolved/fattened/complexed…and we’re delighted to have now devised a fair way of allowing our Grange magnum collectors to fill a glaring gap in their Grange magnum collection”.

Grange began back in 1951 but it was not until 1979 a magnum format was introduced, albeit in (very) small numbers. The 2011 vintage is the 61st consecutive Grange release. It is only the sixth across six decades to weigh in at 100% Shiraz (alongside the 1951, 1952, 1963, 1999, and 2000). Whilst the 2011 South Australian vintage had its challenges, Peter Gago maintains the 2011 Grange is one of the vintage’s finest reds, attributed to Penfolds commitment to its multi-regional winemaking philosophy (House Style) and quality-driven fruit selection (from both Penfolds and grower vineyards). “Yes, as we had hoped, the wine is only now beginning its Grange pilgrimage – decades to go, yet drinking as it should, now but 4/5 of its journey through its first decade’, said Peter.

Expressions of interest: This offer is only available to long-term Penfolds collectors who possess a Grange magnum collection already spanning at least 30 magnum vintages. Interested parties can complete an expression of interest form on www.penfolds.com now until February 4th 2019. Fulfilment of orders will commence from January 15th 2019. For more information, go to the Penfolds website

*On the Daily Wine News enewsletter (December 13th 2018) this was incorrectly referred to as a ‘re-release’. This particular vintage was never released in magnum, therefore this is the first time Penfolds is releasing the 2011 Grange in 1.5L format.