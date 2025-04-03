QLD winery anticipates $22,000 refund from glass bottle recycling

Sirromet CEO Risko Isic and Sirromet director Nadine Delahunty. Image courtesy Container Exchange

Queensland winery Sirromet Wines is boosting the state’s circular economy and recouping costs through its new glass collection method.

Sirromet joined Containers for Change in January 2025 to return eligible beverage containers in exchange for the 10-cent refund. In just a few weeks the winery returned over 11,000 containers from its cellar door and dining experience Tuscan Terrace.

It is estimated Sirromet could divert more than 220,000 containers every year, raising more than $22,000 in 10-cent refunds. Sirromet will use the refund to cover its container costs, while also saving money by no longer crushing glass at its Mount Cotton property.

Natalie Roach, chief executive officer of Container Exchange, the not-for-profit organisation that runs Containers for Change, said wineries like Sirromet play a crucial role in glass recovery, which she says is one of Queensland’s greatest circularity success stories.

“Since the Australian-first inclusion of glass wine and spirit containers in November 2023, the recovery rate of glass in Queensland has risen to 88 per cent, the highest of any material collected in the scheme,” Roach said.

“All glass recovered through Containers for Change is recycled in Queensland, with over three quarters recycled back into new bottles.

“If you’re tasting a Shiraz or Pinot Grigio at Sirromet’s cellar door, it could be rolling out the door of Visy’s South Brisbane recycling facility as a brand-new bottle in as little as three days.”

Sirromet chief executive officer Risko Isic said the initiative reflected the winery’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

“Sirromet is incredibly proud of the success of our Containers for Change program,” Isic said.

“Thanks to the enthusiastic participation of our staff and guests, we’re making a tangible difference in reducing waste and supporting local environmental efforts.

“We believe that even small actions can create a significant positive impact.”

Queensland’s container deposit scheme is funded by beverage manufacturers, who pay an average fee of 13.3c per container to COEX to cover the 10-cent refund and the cost of recovering each container.

Roach said point-of-sale beverage manufacturers were able to recoup part of the container fee while helping to support the environmental, social and economic benefits of the scheme.

“More than 600,000 tonnes of container waste has been diverted from landfill since Queensland’s container deposit scheme began in November 2018,” said Roach.

“We welcome opportunities to support beverage manufacturers across Queensland to meet their sustainability goals and ensure no container goes to waste.”

Visit the Containers for Change website for more information on how to return eligible containers to earn the 10-cent refund.

