ProWein is launched, Australian wine represented well

ProWein, the world’s largest trade fair for wines and spirits, was officially opened over the weekend.

German Federal Minister for Agriculture Julia Klöckner headlined the opening ceremony, saying, “wine is an important factor not only for the local and national economies, but also for culture and, just as important, for enjoying the fine things life has to offer”.

“Winegrowing shapes the landscape of entire regions here in Germany. Wine also always carries the flavor of its origins with it in the bottle. And yet at the same time winegrowing is also becoming more international, innovative and digital.

“The field faces enormous changes, from both external events such as climate change and internal currents, such as changing attitudes on the part of the younger generation. Above all else, the passing years have seen ever-improving quality paired with rising expectations on the part of consumers,” Julia Klöckner noted.

She said ProWein was a special, well-established showcase for the industry.

“My congratulations for 25 successful years go out to the organisers. The Düsseldorf exhibition grounds are a global hub for the wine business. What originally started with 321 exhibitors has now expanded this year to almost 7,000 — a remarkable success story.”

Australia is represented by 83 wineries at Prowein, with over 500 Australian wines on offer.

Photo: Germany’s Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner opens ProWein 2019 in Düsseldorf.