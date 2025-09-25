ProWein announces new branding and sets new standards

The new visual identity for Prowein Düsseldorf. Image courtesy ProWein Düsseldorf

ProWein, the international trade fair for the wine and spirits industry, has unveiled a rebrand, changing its name to ProWein Düsseldorf and refreshing its visual identity.

Rebranded as ProWein Düsseldorf, the fair said it aims to tackle current market challenges with the new motto ‘Shape, Create, Elevate,’ by actively leading the way in industry transformation.

“We do not define ourselves solely by our past but are consistently developing ProWein Düsseldorf to be the leading trade fair,” said Marius Berlemann, chief operating officer of Messe Düsseldorf. “Staying innovative and agile is essential, especially in a challenging market situation such as the one we are currently experiencing. Just as every participant in the wine and spirits industry must now carefully rethink and adapt their strategy, we too are critically examining ourselves—and energising ProWein Düsseldorf with fresh, innovative ideas.”

ProWein Düsseldorf said its new motto is a call to the industry to “actively shape the future, consistently drive innovation and generate business”. At the heart of the fair’s transformation is a newly created Buyers Concierge Team, immersive elements, a new look with clear branding and a radically impactful hall concept.

With the creation of the dedicated Buyer Concierge Team, presenting tailor-made solutions to international top-buyers, ProWein Düsseldorf said it will ensure that the global buyer elite will be drawn to Düsseldorf. In its initial phase, the team will focus on buyers from the USA, Canada, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. This newly strategic intuitive will represent the largest share of the investments made for the new showcase in Düsseldorf.

For buyers within a 350-kilometer radius of Düsseldorf, the organiser will offer day visits to ProWein Düsseldorf on all three trade fair days through centrally coordinated, complimentary bus transfers from key locations in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands as part of the newly developed ProWein Düsseldorf Express Service. This is made possible by Düsseldorf’s central location to these regions, ensuring convenient access for buyers from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“With our innovative approach to attracting buyers from overseas and across Europe, plus the additional offerings in transport infrastructure, we’re demonstrating to the industry that visiting ProWein Düsseldorf has never been easier,” said Berlemann.

The newly shaped ProWein Düsseldorf will take place from the 15th to 17th March 2026, with 4,000 exhibitors from over 60 nations expected, including around 500 exhibitors at ProSpirits – the section of the fair that presents a diverse and international range of spirits from over 50 countries.

