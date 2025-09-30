Podcast sets out to support wellbeing of SA grapegrowers

WGCSA CEO Lisa Bennier (centre) with podcast hosts Callum McPherson (left) and Nick Ryan (right). Image courtesy WGCSA

The Healthy Minds, Healthy Vines podcast from the Wine Grape Council of South Australia (WGCSA) will return for a third series, with hosts including journalist and podcaster Callum McPherson, joined by wine writer Nick Ryan. The podcast is tailored specifically for grapegrowers, with a mission to encourage strong connections across South Australia’s viticulture and wine community.

Series 3 will include 10 new episodes featuring conversations with 13 diverse and passionate guests. Each episode will offer insights, practical strategies, and personal stories that explore both the challenges and successes experienced in the grape and wine industry.

“Healthy Minds, Healthy Vines has become a respected podcast for many grape growers and industry people, our audience now in the 1000’s continues to grow both within South Australia, nationally and even overseas!” said Lisa Bennier, chief executive officer of WGCSA.

“Series 3 highlights more real stories that challenge and strengthen both our people and our industry. At the Wine Grape Council we recognise the wellbeing of growers, winemakers and their communities is critically important and we’re incredibly proud to support and share these important and often raw conversation.”

Launched this week with support from the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and the Government of South Australia, the new series will release weekly episodes.

Clare Scriven, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development said the State Government was proud to support the podcast.

“We know many South Australian grape growers and winemakers are facing challenging times and fostering strong connections across the viticulture and wine community through initiatives such as this, can really make a difference.”

Among the various new topics, the third series of the podcast will explore the navigation of loss and grief, the difference between wine and alcohol, and the connection between soil health and human health.

