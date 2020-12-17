Petaluma, Grant Burge in Accolade Wines shake-up

The Australian Financial Review reports Australia’s second-largest wine group, Accolade Wines, is restructuring part of its South Australian operations by putting two wineries which currently make the Petaluma and Croser brands and the Grant Burge white wine range, up for sale.

Production of the Petaluma and Croser brands will be shifted from a winery in the Adelaide Hills which only opened five years ago, to Accolade’s large Tintara winery in the McLaren Vale region south of Adelaide.

The historic Krondorf winery in the Barossa Valley will be put up for sale and production of the Grant Burge white wines also shifted to the Tintara winery. The brands will remain in the Accolade Wines stable, with only the winemaking infrastructure and properties to be sold off.

Robert Foye, Accolade Wines’ chief executive, is shaking up the group’s South Australian winery footprint but keeping the Petaluma, Croser and Grant Burge brands.

“We recently conducted a thorough assessment of our wine footprint to understand the capacity to support the growth of our wine brands and to ensure that each site can run sustainably. As a result, we have made two decisions regarding our sites,” Foye said.

“In response to the increasing global demand for Petaluma and Croser, these brands have reached capacity at Woodside Estate and outgrown the site.

“Therefore, we have made the decision to sell this facility and transfer all winemaking of the Petaluma and Croser portfolio to the spiritual home of Accolade Wines and our state-of-the-art facility at Tintara.”

