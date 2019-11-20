Pepperjack announced as official wine of the Presidents Cup

Pepperjack announced it is the official wine of the Presidents Cup for 2019, which will be staged at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club from 9-15 December.

“We are delighted to announce Pepperjack as the official wine for this international tournament,” said Pepperjack winemaker, Richard Mattner.

“We look forward to bringing some of Australia’s most loved and renowned wines with visitors to the Presidents Cup next month.

“Fans and golf aficionados can enjoy a selection of our wines throughout the tournament, alongside the many varied culinary options available on the site.”

Ben Culligan, Treasury Wine Estates’ ANZ marketing director added, “It’s extremely exciting to showcase the Pepperjack portfolio at an international event of this calibre”.

“Since originally making its mark in venues around Australia, this brand has gone from strength to strength, with the Pepperjack Shiraz and Cabernets now a real national favourite.”