Penfolds “re-corking clinics” a hit with collectors

Peter Gago at the Penfolds re-corking clinic in 2022. Image courtesy Penfolds

For the first time in three years, Penfolds has brought its re-corking clinics back to Australia, with a national tour beginning in Sydney.

Held at The Langham Hotel, the clinic will be hosted by Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago and the Penfolds winemaking team. Each bottle that is deemed eligible, including rare icons of Penfolds’ past such as early vintages of Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, St Henri Shiraz, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, and Grange, will be opened for assessment, and if required, authentication and re-corking.

Now in its fourth decade, Penfolds’ re-corking clinics have amassed a “loyal following” of collectors in many major cities across the world. Over 200,000 bottles—some dating back to the 1940s and 1950s—have been re-corked in that time, unearthing many ownership stories of some of Penfolds’ most prized wines.

“Every clinic introduces new friends, newly discovered wines, new stories. This dynamic transcends country, vintage and time,” said Peter Gago. “Theatre, energy and expectation continue to surprise and reward—a true celebration of wine collectability and care”.

Penfolds red wines under cork aged 15 years or older may be eligible for assessment and tasting, as determined by the Penfolds winemaking team. If the wine is opened and deemed to be in an acceptable condition for that vintage/style, it will be topped up with the wine’s current vintage and re-sealed with a new stamped and dated cork and re-capsuled. Each eligible bottle returns with a signed certificate of authenticity, offering added assurance on quality.

Penfolds will once again partner with Langtons who is able to offer owners complimentary, independent market price valuations on their prized bottles.

Since their inception in 1991, Penfolds re-corking clinics have assessed many bottles across the world, preserving the legacy and integrity of Penfolds wines for generations to come. Inspired by Max Schubert, Penfolds first Chief Winemaker and creator of Grange, Penfolds Re-Corking Clinics are a unique opportunity for owners to meet the Penfolds Winemaking Team, gain expert advice on cellaring and peak drinking windows, and to understand the unique story behind their prized bottle.

