Penfolds’ Peter Gago joins Decanter’s ‘Hall of Fame’ In 2021

Recognised as one of the New World’s foremost winemakers, Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago has been announced as the newest member of Decanter’s ‘Hall of Fame’.

“Whilst personally thrilled and delighted to join this pantheon of illustrious recipients, I’m also humbled and somewhat overwhelmed,” said Gago.

“To daily engage with this thing called wine is something that has always given me enormous pleasure. How lucky am I?! I’m immensely grateful to all those who have helped me gain the attention of Decanter Magazine. Many thanks.”

The Decanter Hall of Fame recognises and awards excellence in the wine world and is one of the most significant and prestigious international industry awards.

It is awarded entirely on merit and dates back to 1984 when it was first won by Serge Hochar of Chateau Musar.

Since then, Hall of Fame members and recipients have included Robert Parker, Steven Spurrier, Jancis Robinson OBE MW, Hugh Johnson OBE and Michael Broadbent MW.

“Our Hall of Fame award has recognised many of the wine world’s most eminent figures over the years, and there was no doubt in our jury’s minds that Peter is very much deserving of the honour,” said Decanter’s editor-in-chief Chris Maillard.

“His stewardship of Penfolds has seen the company and its wines go from strength to strength. A worthy winner.”

With a natural affinity and passion for winemaking and all things wine, Gago joined the winemaking team at Penfolds in 1989, initially making sparkling wines, before moving on to reds as Penfolds red wine oenologist.

In 2002, Gago succeeded John Duval as Penfolds chief winemaker, and early next year (2022) he will celebrate his 20th anniversary at the helm of one of Australia’s most renowned wineries.

Recently, Gago received a significant honour at the Queen’s Birthday Honours List Awards, his 2017 appointment as a Companion of The Order of Australia (AC).

In 2018, he received an honorary Doctorate from the University of South Australia; and was named South Australia’s Great Wine Capitals Ambassador.

In 2016 Gago received Bragg Membership of the Royal Institution of Australia. He has co-authored five wine books with Dr Patrick Iland OAM, the most recent titled “Australian Wine – Styles & Tastes, People & Places”.

