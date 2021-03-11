Paragon Wine Estates welcomes Yarra Valley’s Oakridge Wines into portfolio

Image: David Bicknell, Oakridge Wines’ chief winemaker

Paragon Wine Estates of Endeavour Group has acquired Yarra Valley producer Oakridge Wines into its premium wine portfolio.

The acquisition of Oakridge Wines includes the brands and the winery, vineyards (totalling 20.8 hectares, and another 16.6 hectares leased) and its grapegrower relationships as well as award-winning restaurant and cellar door.

The addition of Oakridge Wines expands the Paragon Wine Estates regional coverage with award-winning brands across five premium key wine regions in Australia and New Zealand; Oakridge Wines (Yarra Valley), Chapel Hill (McLaren Vale), Isabel Estate (Marlborough, NZ); Krondorf (Barossa Valley), and Riddoch (Coonawarra).

“We are thrilled to welcome Oakridge Wines to our Paragon family and look forward to enjoying the magic that the winemaking team led by Chief Winemaker David Bicknell will create in vintages to come,” said Endeavour Group’s managing director Steve Donohue.

“Personally, it’s great to have strong support and encouragement to continue 20 years of work at Oakridge, to continue to make wines the way they should be made, and to build on our reputation as sustainable farmers,” said David Bicknell, Oakridge Wines’ chief winemaker.

“Joining such a large drinks business will enable us to further improve Oakridge’s fine wine credentials and realise the full potential of our vineyards and our team.”

