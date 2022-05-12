PACKWINE returns in 2022 to highlight the year’s best packaging innovations

After the enormous success of last year’s inaugural event, PACKWINE is back in 2022 to share the latest trends and innovations to enhance Australian and New Zealand wine products.

Presented by the wine industry’s leading publisher Winetitles Media, the 2022 PACKWINE Forum & Expo will again deliver expert industry speakers, an expo to feature top wine packaging suppliers and an awards presentation to celebrate the year’s best packaging designs.

With packaging remaining a critical factor in the success of wine branding and sales, PACKWINE 2022 will be an essential event for all wine professionals wanting to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

Presented as a virtual event, PACKWINE will be published in the September 2022 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, with digital content also being published online.

Building on the strong industry involvement in last year’s webinar, PACKWINE will again draw leading specialists in wine packaging and design to present their insights into new technologies, products, services, marketing and more.

Industry and digital event ‘goers’ will also have the opportunity to network with leading packaging and design suppliers whose state-of-the-art products and services will be displayed at the 2022 PACKWINE Expo.

Now in their second year, the PACKWINE Design Awards will celebrate 2022’s very best packaging innovations, with winners across six categories selected by a panel of industry experts. The highly popular PACKWINE People’s Choice award also returns in 2022.

More information about the coming event and how to enter the awards can be found here.