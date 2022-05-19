PACKWINE Design Awards now open for entries: Does your wine packaging have what it takes to win in 2022?

When it comes to design, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and wine producers know that standing out in the market can lead to sales success.

After huge success in its inaugural year, the PACKWINE Design Awards are back in 2022 to recognise the best of the best product designs in the wine industry across Australia and New Zealand. Entries can represent established designs to recent launches and redesigns. Entrants are invited to submit more than one design, or to enter designs across multiple categories if they match the criteria.

If you have a wine brand, or are a design agency representing an outstanding wine product, why not enter today?

The awards are open to all wines from an Australian and New Zealand appellation, as long as they’re commercially available to the general public in 2021 or 2022.

A product’s design demonstrates brand values and gives clues to the quality of the wine inside.

It can also help the product stand out on the shelf or on a website. With the way that wine is purchased changing, and with technology and social media becoming vital marketing tools, it’s more important than ever to get the look and design of a wine product right.

For wine businesses wanting to showcase their products’ high standard of design excellence, the PACKWINE Design Awards are now OPEN.

You may enter in a single or in several of the categories below:

Best Classic Format Package Design

Best Alternative or Sustainable Format Package Design

Best Luxury Package Design

Best Package Redesign

Best Package Series Design

Best Presentation & Gift Pack Design

Designs will be judged on the criteria of initial impact, target market effectiveness and overall aesthetic.

An expert panel of wine industry judges will assess all the entries and determine which designs have excelled, and deserve top honours for each category in 2022.

A special People’s Choice award will also recognise the most popular design entry across all categories.

Shortlisted entries will be highlighted in a special feature to be published in the October 2022 issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine.

Winners will be announced at the PACKWINE Forum on 27 September 2022, and will also be published in the October issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker as well as online at www.packwine.com.au.

Entry is FREE for the 2022 PACKWINE Design Awards

Deadline for entries: 30 June 2022

For more information or to enter click here.