Oxford Landing wins best sustainable wine at Riverland Wine Show with $12 Cab Sauv Shiraz

Matthew Zadow (left) accepted the award for Best Sustainable Wine. Images courtesy Oxford Landing

The Oxford Landing Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2024 was awarded the Sustainable Wine Growing Australia/Riverland Wine Trophy for Best Sustainable Wine at the Riverland Wine Show, announced at a gala dinner on Wednesday at the Hotel Renmark.

The chair of judges Sarah Pidgeon said the wine showed “great presence of poise, restrained power and ripeness, but with a coil of tannin and fruit that was truly above the rest”. “Very well done,” added Pidgeon.

Matthew Zadow, who has been making Oxford Landing red wines since 2011, was thrilled to receive the award.

“We are seeing sensational wines coming from the Riverland right now and it’s exciting to be recognised alongside the best in the region. It is a great reward for our vineyard and winery teams,” said Zadow.

“The 2024 vintage presented drier conditions, however, temperatures remained mild throughout the ripening season to produce wines of outstanding varietal character and drinkability.”

The team also received 96 points and a gold medal for the 2025 Sauvignon Blanc.

Under the ownership of the Hill-Smith family in South Australia, Oxford Landing aims to create wines that are modern interpretations of classic varieties.

Today the Hill-Smith family maintains over a hectare of native bushland on site to match every hectare of the vineyard. The Oxford Landing Winery was among the first Australian wineries to be accredited with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia—the national program for grapegrowers and winemakers committed to making sustainable wine.

Oxford Landing Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz is available at select Thirsty Camel and Sip’n Save bottle shops in South Australia for RRP $12.

