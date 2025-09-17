Over sixty new wines added to the Wine Classification of Australia

Oakridge’s 864 Drive Block Funder & Diamond Chardonnay was promoted from two to three merits in this year’s classification. Image courtesy The Real Review

The Real Review has unveiled this year’s update to its Wine Classification of Australia, with 63 new wines admitted, lifting the total to 603 Australian wines recognised.

Blind-tasted by The Real Review’s international tasting team, wines are awarded one, two or three merits based on their performance over time.

By state, Victoria edged ahead of South Australia with 23 and 22 three-merit wines respectively in this year’s update, while Margaret River led the regions, securing 12 three-merit wines, representing 19% of this year’s additions. In terms of movement, 20 wines were elevated across all distinctions: 14 moving from one merit to two, and six bottles ascending from two to three.

Principal wine writer Huon Hooke said the classification was “a demonstration in consistent wine excellence”.

“It’s very different from other globally recognised systems in that it is not determined or directed by resale value or region,” said Hooke. “The wines are blind-tasted and assessed solely on a decade of quality alone. Only the very best wines in Australia can claim a merit.”

The Real Review’s Wine Classification is awarded solely on the history and performance of a wine’s reviews. To qualify, wines must have at least ten vintages reviewed by the team (or, in the case of non-vintage, sparkling and fortified wines, at least ten consecutive years of reviews).

The classification system awards only 0.5% of all wines on the market a three merit classification. To achieve this, a wine must consistently see its top vintages score 98 points or more.

A two merit classification is reserved for wines with regular top vintages scoring 96 points or higher, and one merit for those with vintages reaching 95 points. Once classified, a wine retains its tier for a minimum of four years, ensuring continuity in the face of one or two weaker vintages, while allowing for annual upward movement.

In this year’s update, 67 wines were elevated or maintained a three-merit distinction, spanning 17 of Australia’s top wine regions. Wines that were promoted from two to three merits include:

Henschke Mount Edelstone Shiraz

Bindi Block 5 Pinot Noir

Flametree S.R.S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay

Oakridge 864 Drive Block Funder & Diamond Chardonnay

Yangarra Estate Vineyard High Sands Grenache

Yeringberg ‘Yeringberg’

“The annual revision of The Real Review Wine Classification of Australia is always an exciting time of year. A deep dive into the movers and shakers on the classification speaks of the ongoing improvement in quality of Australian wines over the past decade and more, with some of Australia’s finest wines continuing to elevate their ranking in merits,” said The Real Review contributor Stuart Knox.

“This is a wonderful tool for anyone with passion in wine to use for buying wines that show a consistent track record of excellence.”

To celebrate the 2025 classifications, The Real Review will host a five-course dinner at Morena Restaurant, Sydney, on Tuesday 23 September. Curated by principal Australian reviewer Huon Hooke, the evening will showcase 12 “outstanding” merited wines, each matched to the menu.

The Classification Dinner will be held on Tuesday September 23rd at 6:30 pm at Morena Restaurant with tickets available for RRP $295 per person from www.therealreview.com/events.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!