Organic wines continue to take the world by storm

This year’s International Organic Wine Awards competition has seen further triumph and recognition for some of South Australia’s top organic drops.
Angove Family Winemakers, one of the country’s leading certified organic wine producers, has received high praise at this year’s event, taking home two top gold awards, seven golds and a silver to add to their trophy cabinet.
Chief winemaker at Angove Organic Tony Ingle said these wins highlight the growing popularity of organic wines in and around Australia and the rest of the world.
“We are humbled to have received several award wins at the International Organic Wine Awards,” he said.
“This recognition shows that the organic wine movement is taking off both locally and internationally, with more consumers becoming aware of their benefits, for both the environment and flavour of the wine.”
The wines which received top accolades are the Angove Organic Warboys Vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz 2018 and Wild Olive Organic McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019.
The top winning Angove wines are:
