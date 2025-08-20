Organic NZ wines set for biggest Sydney show yet

Image courtesy Organic Winegrowers New Zealand

In celebration of Organic Wine Week (15-21 Sept) Organic Winegrowers New Zealand (OWNZ) has announced the expansion of the festival’s main event, Down to Earth into Sydney.

For the first time in Australia, 14 NZ organic wineries will converge for one event to showcase their wares and discuss the importance of organic wine production, as well as its positive impacts on people and the environment.

“Organic wine consumption is growing, defying the global trend of declining wine sales,” said OWNZ chair Clive Dougall.

“A new generation of consumers is emerging – people who are increasingly more environmentally conscious, who demand transparency and integrity. They are searching for wines that tell a true story. Wines that come from producers who care, who are not over cropping, spraying synthetic chemicals, or compromising the water and soil that we hold dear.”

Down to Earth is a walk-around tasting, offering visitors the opportunity to taste up to 50 certified organic NZ wines.

“Following successful events in Aotearoa, we couldn’t be more excited to expand Down to Earth to Australia this year,” said Naomi Galvin, OWNZ marketing and events coordinator.

Event details below:

Location: The Winery, Surry Hills

Date: Thursday 18 September 2025

Times: Trade and media session: 2:30-4:30pm (registration required)

Consumer session: 6:00-8:00pm (ticketed event)

