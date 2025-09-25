Opportunity for aspiring wine writers in South Australia

Teri van Aalst, the 2024 SA Wine Media Cadet. Image courtesy Wine Communicators of Australia

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has opened applications today for its 2025 South Australian Wine Media Cadetship.

The WCA Wine Media Cadet Program is open to any person based in South Australia who has a keen aspiration to pursue a career in wine related journalism and wine writing.

The six-month program is delivered by Wine Communicators of Australia in partnership with Great Wine Capitals. From November 2025 to May 2026, the successful cadet will learn from respected wine writers; meet industry leaders; refine their writing skills; deepen their wine knowledge; and gain real world media experience with a wine publication. WCA noted that although the cadet is not remunerated, the opportunities the cadetship provides are “unparalleled”.

“Having been involved with the SA Wine Media Cadetship since its inception, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible impact this program has on emerging wine communicators,” said Lynda Schenk, chair of Wine Communicators of Australia.

“Many past cadets have gone on to build successful careers, and it’s clear their experience through this initiative was a pivotal stepping stone.

“This program isn’t just about honing skills—it’s about opening doors, building confidence, and helping the next generation find their voice. We’re proud to continue supporting excellence in wine communication and look forward to welcoming the next cadet into this dynamic community.”

The 2024 SA Wine Media Cadet, Teri van Aalst said “I thoroughly enjoyed the program and I benefitted from the cadetship greatly. I would definitely recommend the cadetship for any eager wine professional wanting to get ahead in the communications field of wine.”

Applications close on Monday 13th October 2025. Expressions of interest can be made online at https://winecommunicators.com.au/wine-media-cadetship/.

