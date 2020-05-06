Opinion: Advertisers told to ‘shine, not go dark’

The message is simple: companies that continue to advertise during the coronavirus crisis will emerge quicker and stronger on the other end than those that hit the pause button in a desperate bid to save money.

Newly created media industry group the Premium Content Alliance on Monday launches a widespread media campaign outlining the benefits of advertising during a crisis, based on streams of data from previous economic crises.

The “When they go dark, the spotlight is yours” campaign is based on independent analysis of ad spending patterns during the 2008 global financial crisis by Peter Field from Britain’s Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Brands that maintained or increased ad spending, relative to their competitors, gained market share during and following the economic crisis, according to the IPA’s research.

Kim Portrate, chief executive of the alliance, which was created by the nation’s major media companies, says businesses that maintain a high profile with consumers during COVID-19 will “come out faster and stronger than brands that go dark”.

“That’s the key thing, and we just wanted to make sure that we had that message in front of people who are making decisions about what they should do with their business and brands,” she said. The Australian media industry has seen a drop in ad revenue, as companies, led by the travel sector, halt ad spending during the health and economic crisis.

Read the full article from The Australian here.

Image: Inside Small Business