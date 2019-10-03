One week, 12 trophies for Tamburlaine Organic Wines

Tamburlaine Organic Wines was the most successful recipient at the 2019 Australian Highlands Wine Show ceremony held on the 20th September, winning 9 of the 15 trophies awarded on the night.

Its 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling from the high altitude region of Orange in NSW stole the show, winning Best Wine in Show, Best White Wine and Best Riesling. The Tamburlaine reds made a clean sweep of Best Red Wine, Best Merlot, Best Cabernet Sauvignon, Best Other Red Variety, Best Red Blend and Best Shiraz.

These awards came hot on the heels of the three trophies awarded to Tamburlaine Wines at the Australian Cool Climate Wine Show for the Best Pinot Gris, Best Merlot and Best Alternate Red.

For Aaron Mercer, senior winemaker at Tamburlaine Organic Wines, receiving these awards was an incredibly humbling experience. He thanks the vineyard and winery teams for their constant efforts to improve quality and consistency across wines and vintages.

Tamburlaine 2019 Australian Cool Climate Wine Show results:

Best Pinot Gris

Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Pinot Gris

Best Merlot

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Merlot

Best Alternate Red

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec

Tamburlaine 2019 Australian Highlands Wine Show results:

Best Wine In Show

Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling

Best White Wine In Show

Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling

Best Red Wine In Show

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec

Best Riesling Of Show

Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling

Best Merlot Of Show

Tamburlaine 2018 On The Grapevine Merlot

Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Other Red Variety Of Show

Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec

Best Red Blend Of Show

Tamburlaine 2018 Marlowe – Act One

Best Shiraz Of Show

Tamburlaine 2018 On The Grapevine Shiraz