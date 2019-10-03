One week, 12 trophies for Tamburlaine Organic Wines

Tamburlaine Organic Wines was the most successful recipient at the 2019 Australian Highlands Wine Show ceremony held on the 20th September, winning 9 of the 15 trophies awarded on the night.
Its 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling from the high altitude region of Orange in NSW stole the show, winning Best Wine in Show, Best White Wine and Best Riesling. The Tamburlaine reds made a clean sweep of Best Red Wine, Best Merlot, Best Cabernet Sauvignon, Best Other Red Variety, Best Red Blend and Best Shiraz.
These awards came hot on the heels of the three trophies awarded to Tamburlaine Wines at the Australian Cool Climate Wine Show for the Best Pinot Gris, Best Merlot and Best Alternate Red.
For Aaron Mercer, senior winemaker at Tamburlaine Organic Wines, receiving these awards was an incredibly humbling experience. He thanks the vineyard and winery teams for their constant efforts to improve quality and consistency across wines and vintages.
Tamburlaine 2019 Australian Cool Climate Wine Show results:
Best Pinot Gris
Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Pinot Gris
Best Merlot
Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Merlot
Best Alternate Red
Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec
Tamburlaine 2019 Australian Highlands Wine Show results:
Best Wine In Show
Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling
Best White Wine In Show
Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling
Best Red Wine In Show
Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Best Riesling Of Show
Tamburlaine 2019 On The Grapevine Riesling
Best Merlot Of Show
Tamburlaine 2018 On The Grapevine Merlot
Best Cabernet Sauvignon
Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Other Red Variety Of Show
Tamburlaine 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec
Best Red Blend Of Show
Tamburlaine 2018 Marlowe – Act One
Best Shiraz Of Show
Tamburlaine 2018 On The Grapevine Shiraz