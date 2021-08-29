While it has advanced and changed over time, oak remains a central pillar of winemaking, maturing countless styles of wine, and imparting flavour and aroma complexity. With reports of oak supply issues causing problems for some producers, journalist Samuel Squire asked about the potential impact on the local industry.

Amidst disruptions to global supply chains, some Australian wine producers have reportedly been struggling to secure supplies of French oak barrels in time for next year’s vintage.

But despite supply chain issues caused by ongoing COVID-19 measures playing havoc with shipping schedules, not all local winemakers are being affected, including premium wine producers.

Henshke in the Barossa orders between 60 and 80 oak barrels from Europe each vintage, but the delays aren’t having as great an impact on their operations thanks to some careful forward-planning.

Stephen Henschke said that ordering in advance has been the key to ensuring oak supplies arrive on time for vintage, although he added that biosecurity issues are still impacting delivery schedules.

“Suppliers have been up front about potential delays. To this point, as long as we have been able to meet supplier cut-off times, we have received orders in time,” he said.

“Biosecurity measures are absolutely necessary, such as for the marmorated stink bug, and this may cause delays during container treatment at ports.”

Grapeworks, an Australian supplier of oak products to the wine sector, and one that sources its oak material from Europe, says the company has been fortunate enough to be fairly “sheltered” from ongoing oak shortages.

“Our producers [overseas] have had good stocks of oak that have been ageing in their yards, so supply has not been a problem for us yet,” said Neil Addicott, who specialises in purchasing operations at Grapeworks.

“The lack of containers is overcome by allowing for more time. We have an excellent working relationship with our shipping forwarders in Europe that make things a lot easier too.”

Addicott says the main causes for concern regarding the oak shortages from Europe have centred on time and cost.

“Manufacturing equipment has been slower mainly due to a lack of components in Europe, but [again] close communication with our suppliers and customers has helped to reduce any impact,” he said.

“Of course, the rising costs of raw materials and shipping are going to be a problem for us as an industry, but we are doing our best to contain these by shipping more efficiently where possible.”o