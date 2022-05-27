NSW appoints first UK wine ambassador

NSW wine exporters to the United Kingdom will have additional support and representation on the ground with the appointment of the first NSW Wine Ambassador to the UK.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said the appointment of UK wine expert Bert Blaize to the role will unlock new opportunities for NSW wine exporters and help spread the word across the UK and beyond.

“This is an exciting time for NSW wine exporters and is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we signed with the NSW Wine Industry Association last year to support export growth of our local wine businesses internationally,” Ayres said.

“The UK is currently the largest export market for NSW branded and bottled wine, and this appointment will help us open even more doors to grow our presence further.

“Our work to boost wine exports to the UK is also a clear example of how we are maximising opportunities arising from the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement signed last year to unlock trade growth in the region.”

The role of the ambassador is to actively promote the NSW wine industry and increase brand recognition and sales in the UK market.

Blaize is a UK-based wine writer and sommelier and has previously won the title of the UK’s Top Young Sommelier. He was selected by a panel of representatives from the NSW wine industry for an initial period of 12 months.

“It is an honour to be appointed the first NSW Wine Ambassador to the UK. NSW is home to some of the world’s finest wines and it’s time the UK really discovered the breadth and quality available beyond our European neighbours,” Blaize said.

“I’m excited to use my extensive experience and network to support the NSW wine industry and help it grow in the UK market.”

Blaize has hit the ground running in his new role, visiting and engaging with 22 NSW wineries across the state covering more than 2,000 kilometres during his visit earlier this month.

He will now work with the NSW wineries to support them in the UK market through tastings, events and stories.

The appointment of Blaize coincides with the expansion of the NSW Government’s UK office and the appointment of Stephen Cartwright OAM to the role of UK Agent General and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner in 2021.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!