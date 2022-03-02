Nominations open for the 2022 ASVO Awards for Excellence

Image courtesy ASVO

The ASVO Awards for Excellence was established as a prestigious event to promote industry excellence, foster leadership, and encourage innovation and sustainability in the Australian wine industry.

“As an industry, we are fortunate to have many very skilled and professional people who are contributing significantly to the industry, inspiring those around them to seek out and adopt innovative practices. The ASVO Awards for Excellence recognises the achievements of some of the most dedicated and professional individuals in the wine industry.” said President Brooke Howell.

ASVO Award recipients are selected by Advisory committees comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology and who demonstrate exceptional leadership ability and vision.

Nominations are now open for two award categories ASVO Viticulturist of the Year and ASVO Winemaker of the Year.

Viticulturist of the Year nominations here

Winemaker of the Year nominations here

Nominations close on 30 April 2022 and the winners will be announced at the annual ASVO Awards ceremony in November.

Further information is available here

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!