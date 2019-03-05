Nominations open for the 2019 ASVO scholarship to attend AWAC

The 2019 Australian Society of Viticulture and Oeonology (ASVO) Scholarship to attend the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI) is now open.

The ASVO Scholarship is a nationally competitive scholarship which offers high-achieving individuals an opportunity to undertake professional development in wine assessment.

The ASVO Scholarship is part of the ASVO Awards for Excellence program, recognised as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

The ASVO awards aim to promote excellence through recognition and reward of high achievers in innovative practice; those who are striving to raise practice standards and, individuals who, through their professionalism, provide a model of practice which others seek to emulate.

The ASVO scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the AWRI’s four-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment Course.

Eligible applicants must be financial members of the ASVO, applications can be made either online or submitted via email and will be judged by an independent panel.

Applications for the 2019 Scholarship opened on March 4th 2019 and close on Friday 3rd May 2019.

Further information is available here.