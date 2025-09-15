Nominations open for Graham Gregory wine award

Nominations for the 2024 Graham Gregory Award recognising outstanding contributions to the NSW wine industry are now open.

The award is open to winemakers and winegrape growers, viticulturists, researchers, educators, business leaders and innovators, named in honour of NSW wine industry pioneer Graham Gregory.

Presented each year by the NSW Government’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW DPIRD), past recipients have come from all corners of the wine industry and represent some of the most influential and transformative figures of Australian wine for more than 30 years.

NSW DPIRD Director of Horticulture Dr Alison Anderson said this award honours the legacy of Graham Gregory, former NSW DPIRD Deputy Director General and visionary who helped shape the modern NSW wine industry.

“This award is about recognising those who are driving innovation, sustainability and excellence in winegrowing, winemaking, and beyond in NSW,” Dr Anderson said.

“Each year, people nominate themselves or a professional in the wine sector, for their significant contributions to the NSW wine industry.

“Last year’s winner, Christina Tulloch, now the fourth generation of the family to be involved in the Tulloch Wines business, was awarded for being a pivotal member of the Australian wine industry and for her significant contributions to the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism industry, as an inspiring leader and brand ambassador.”

NSW Wine Industry Association President Mark Bourne said each year the Graham Gregory Award lets us shine a light on an individual who has made a contribution to the industry that is destined to be lasting. It’s an incredibly prestigious award and its alumni reflect that.

“The NSW wine industry has been shaped, and continues to be shaped by some amazing individuals so I encourage you all to think about who is deserving and submit a nomination this year.”

The Graham Gregory Award is awarded retrospectively each year.

The 2024 winner will be announced in October 2025 with the trophy formally presented at the ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards in on Friday 31 October 2025.

Nominations for the 2024 Graham Gregory Award will close 5pm on Friday 10 October 2025, and can be submitted via the online form here – http://bit.ly/4p7yrVj

For more information on the Graham Gregory Award, please visit https://bit.ly/41sUXhi

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!