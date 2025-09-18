New Zealand Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan to retire after 43 years

Philip Gregan, chief executive officer of New Zealand Winegrowers. Backdrop: Craggy Range. Images courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers Inc, Craggy Range.

New Zealand Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan has announced his plans to retire in June 2026, marking 43 years of service to the New Zealand wine industry.

Gregan commenced his career in the industry in 1983, fresh out of university. He joined the Wine Institute as the organisation’s research officer.

In the early 1990s, Gregan was appointed CEO of the Wine Institute, playing an integral role in New Zealand wine’s international trade negotiations, which resulted in the formation of the World Wine Trade Group. In 2002, the Wine Institute merged with the Grape Growers Council to form New Zealand Winegrowers Inc, and Gregan was appointed CEO of the new organisation.

Reflecting on his time serving the grape and wine sector, Gregan noted how much has changed.

“The 1990s was an exciting time as the world opened for New Zealand exporters,” said Gregan. “At that time, 99% of New Zealand wine was produced for a domestic market. Today, we are a global wine success story, with over 90% of wine heading to overseas markets and exports worth over $2 billion per year. Our wines now help define the reputation of New Zealand as a country around the world.

“There have been many highlights over the years, but without doubt, the biggest highlight has been the privilege of working with and for our brilliant growers and winemakers. Their passionate commitment to everything that New Zealand wine stands for continues to inspire me. It has been a privilege to work on behalf of the wine industry for so long. I look forward to handing over to my successor so they can help the industry further build its reputation and global success in the years ahead.”

The New Zealand Winegrowers Board extended its “deep gratitude” to Gregan for his contribution and lifelong commitment to the industry, to which he has dedicated his entire career.

“This remarkable tenure reflects a working lifetime of unwavering commitment and immense contribution. Philip advised the Board of his intentions some time ago. Today’s announcement reflects his consideration to ensure sufficient time to appoint a suitably qualified successor and allow for a seamless handover” said Fabian Yukich, chair of New Zealand Winegrowers.

