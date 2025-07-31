New Zealand Winegrowers celebrates 2025 Fellows

The New Zealand Winegrowers Fellows (L-R): Mark Allen, Jenny Dobson, Judy Finn, Bottom Clive Jones, Gwyn Williams, Dr Richard Smart. Images courtesy NZ Winegrowers

New Zealand Winegrowers is celebrating its annual honours list by announcing the 2025 roll of New Zealand Winegrowers Fellows.

“New Zealand Winegrowers Fellows are a peer-nominated group of highly respected and influential individuals whose hard work, innovation, and passion have helped to drive the success of the New Zealand wine industry,” said chair Fabian Yukich.

The 2025 Fellows will be inducted at the industry’s annual celebration dinner in Christchurch at the end of August. Their contributions span the breadth of the industry across research and innovation, winemaking, marketing, governance, and sustainability.

In 1987, Mark Allen moved to Hawke’s Bay, shifting from growing kiwifruit and avocados to grapes. It was then that he discovered a passion for viticulture that would set his future endeavours. He developed and managed numerous vineyards nationwide initially for Morton Estate and then Villa Maria until 2004. He then moved to Marlborough and established his own advisory company. Since then, he has supported clients across Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay, and Central Otago with vineyard development, management advice, and grower liaison. Known for his expertise in vine research and knowledge sharing, Allen remains a respected industry presenter and works closely with New Zealand Winegrowers and Bragato Research Institute.

Hawke’s Bay Winemaker Jenny Dobson spent 16 years in France before returning to New Zealand in 1996. Dobson has been an active contributor to the industry since then, notably in her work with the New Zealand Society for Viticulture and Oenology (NZSVO). She has served on its executive committee and has been on the organising committee for the International Cool Climate Wine Symposium, whose next event is in 2026. Dobson provides inspiration to those around her, mentoring many who are just starting their own winemaking careers.

Judy Finn and husband Tim planted the first vines at their acclaimed Neudorf winery in Nelson in 1978. Finn has been a significant contributor to the industry at both regional and national levels with a particular focus on marketing and branding. She has served on Nelson Winegrowers, the Marketing Committee of the Wine Institute, and for three terms on the organising committee of New Zealand’s Pinot Noir celebration. Finn has helped to raise the profile and reputation of the New Zealand wine brand for the benefit of the whole industry.

Clive Jones has worked in the New Zealand wine industry for over 30 years, beginning with a wine science degree and a career in winemaking. He has been general manager of Nautilus Estate since 1998 and has held leadership roles with Wine Marlborough and New Zealand Winegrowers, serving as chair of both. As chair of New Zealand Winegrowers from 2020 to 2024, he guided the industry through the challenges of the pandemic. A strong proponent for diversity, Jones’ governing influence has helped to drive dynamic change in the industry.

Gwyn Williams’ early career was in the New Zealand Army. Swapping camouflage for Swandri, a Diploma in Farm Management led Williams to owning his own vineyard and becoming a viticulturist based in North Canterbury. Passionate about sustainability, he represented the Waipara Wine Region on the Hurunui Tourism Board for over a decade. From 2007 to 2016, Williams served on the New Zealand Grape Growers Council and later the New Zealand Winegrowers Board, chairing the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) programme during a period of key development. He now chairs the SWNZ Technical Group and the Project Raumatatiki Fresh Water Farm Planning Technical Group. Through his committee and working group activities across our regions, Williams continues to help shape the industry’s sustainable future.

In February this year, Dr Richard Smart was the first to be inducted as a 2025 Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers. Sadly, Dr Smart passed away in early July after a long illness. Over six decades, Dr Smart has made major contributions to wine science through research, two doctorates, hundreds of articles, and the acclaimed Sunlight into Wine handbook. His achievements include New Zealand Wine Industry Personality of the Year (1989), Honorary Life Membership of the New Zealand Society for Viticulture and Oenology (1990), and induction into the New Zealand Wine Hall of Fame (2007). He was also named one of Decanter magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Names in Wine in 2005.

Speaking at his induction (held online in January), Dr Smart said working as New Zealand’s Viticultural Scientist was the professional highlight of his life, thanks in large part to the research accomplished and published during that time.

“This was because I was able to work with such an impressive team of coworkers spread throughout the country.” Dr Richard Smart said he felt “immense gratitude” for the opportunities and the “exceptional individuals” he has worked with.

“To New Zealand Winegrowers, thank you for this incredible honour. It is a privilege to be recognised by an industry I hold so dear.”

