New wines herald new era for Alpine Valleys winery

The winery’s “Estate Range” Saperavi. Image courtesy Gapsted Estate

Alpine Valleys winery Gapsted Estate, which focuses on emerging varieties, is launching two luxury wine tiers in September, which the winery said is a show of its “heightened pursuit of quality”.

Since CEO and winemaker Andrew Santarossa took the helm of Gapsted Estate in 2021, he has been making changes to shift the winery’s positioning, including “refining viticulture, elevating cellar practices and investing in premium varietals”.

“I see such an uncut diamond of potential not only in Gapsted Estate, but across the Alpine Valleys and the emerging varieties most expressive of our region,” said Santarossa.

“We have the right climate, soil types and aspects to make world class wines. So, we’ve made improvements to our soil health, the way we prune, our planting densities and aspect. We’ve planted new vineyards and invested in small-batch winemaking equipment, oak that complements varieties and style, and more. Our new luxury wines represent the pinnacle of what we do at Gapsted Estate, and being estate grown, we have total control over them from the vineyard to the bottle.

“We were very selective in our choice of varieties. I’ve always loved making Chardonnay, but before coming to Gapsted Estate I hadn’t worked with Grand Manseng or Saperavi—which they’ve been producing here for 25 years—and I continue to be blown away by their potential and ability to flourish in alpine conditions,” he said.

One of the new wines set to be released is a Grand Manseng, a white variety originally from south-western France.

“Sharing some similarities with barrel fermented Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc or Viognier, the Gapsted Estate expression balances a richness and precise alpine acidity with layers of mandarin, white nectarine, pawpaw and white guava,” said Santarossa.

The Gapsted Estate Chardonnay is another release of this new era for Gapstead Estate.

“We want to showcase how Alpine Valleys Chardonnay can be an Australian benchmark expression of the variety,” said Santarossa.

Finally, hailing from Georgia is the red variety Saperavi—one of the few red grapes with red flesh, contributing to its deep inky colour.

“Our new Estate Range Saperavi is a brooding monster with aromas of forest fruit berries and blackberry with a generous palate of intense blackberry, satsuma plum and black cherry.”

The Reserve expression is a blend of Gapsted Estate’s finest barrels; bottled in 1500mL Magnums and made in limited quantities.

Sourced entirely from its estate vineyards, a total of four new wines will be released: the Gapsted Estate 2023 Chardonnay, 2023 Grand Manseng and 2022 Saperavi; and the 2022 Gapsted Estate Reserve Saperavi in 1500mL magnums.

