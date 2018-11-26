New television series of The Halliday Cellar Door hits Australian screens

The second series of television show The Halliday Cellar Door is airing in Australia now.

The series was filmed through October – November this year.

Host Sally Stanton (from Sydney Weekender and Saturday Morning Disney) travels Australia in search of some of the country’s most historic and well-loved wineries guided by legendary wine expert James Halliday.

In this new series, Stanton meets the Australia’s First Families of Wine, and she visits wine regions including the Yarra Valley, Barossa and Clare Valley, McLaren Vale, Hunter Valley, and Margaret River.

Watch the available episodes on Melbourne community television Channel 31’s Youtube now.