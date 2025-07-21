New support for wine exporters during turbulent times

Nearly $4 million will be delivered to support South Australian wine exporters over the next two years, with the State Government on Saturday announcing the Global Wine Growth Program ahead of its broader trade and investment strategy launch later this week.

The $3.9 million package will provide sustained support to local wine exporters as ongoing challenges continue to impact the global trading environment.

The program, which will be co-designed in partnership with the South Australian wine industry, will be focused on delivering strong commercial outcomes and building South Australia’s recognition globally.

It will target mature markets like China, the US and UK, as well as emerging wine markets like Southeast Asia.

The program’s announcement comes ahead of South Australia’s Trade and Investment Strategy to 2030, which will be launched by Premier Peter Malinauskas and Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs on Wednesday.

Already one of the state’s largest export industries, South Australian wine accounted for more than two-thirds of Australia’s total global wine exports in the year to March 2025 – at more than $1.9 billion.

The Global Wine Growth Program expands on the substantial success of the $1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-engagement Support Program announced in March 2024, which saw South Australia recover 90 per cent of its all-time peak wine exports to China in just one year, outperforming other states.

It is the first of several measures to be funded through an additional $5 million – announced as part of last month’s state budget – to support South Australian industries and businesses impacted by the current global trade environment and tariffs.

In addition to increased investment in export growth, the South Australian Government has worked to promote local consumption, with $1 million a year now committed to the reestablished Brand SA.

The SA Government relaunched the agency – the custodian of the state brand – in 2022 after it had been cut by the previous government under Premier Stephen Marshall, a decision the current government described as “shortsighted”.

South Australia is home to more than 700 wineries across 18 distinct wine regions – producing 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine – and is responsible for 70 per cent of the country’s wine and grape research capability.

Saturday’s announcement came just ahead of the wine industry converging on Adelaide to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector at the 19th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference.

South Australian Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs said the state is Australia’s undisputed wine capital, and that “this program will ensure that this crucial industry cannot only adapt to changing global markets but thrive within them”.

“Through the State Government’s Wine Exporters China Re-engagement Support Program and the Wine Export Diversification Program, we’ve seen the industry lift exports back to near record levels,” said Minister Szakacs.

“Now we’re taking the next step to seize on this opportunity.

“Through the Global Wine Export Program, we’re increasing our investment in supporting the state’s wine sector to better connect our already world-renowned wine industry across the globe.”

Matthew McCulloch, Langmeil Winery managing director and South Australian Wine Industry Association board member welcomed the initiative.

“Conditions remain incredibly tough, as shifts in consumer preferences, a global wine oversupply, and a volatile trading environment continue to challenge winemakers,” McCulloch said.

“We therefore look forward to working with government to design impactful market activations under this program, and to continued investment in the wine industry’s export success.”

