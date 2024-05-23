New sponsor for Winemaker of the Year Award as final days for nominations approach

Image courtesy Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced legal service provider, TangoSix, as the new sponsor for its Winemaker of the Year Award.

The announcement comes as the ASVO is calling for final nominations for their Awards for Excellence, which close on 31 May 2024.

Andy Clarke, president of the ASVO said he was “delighted” to welcome TangoSix as the new sponsor.

“TangoSix’s commitment to looking for new ways to do things in the legal sector aligns with ASVO’s commitment to foster innovative thinking in the wine industry,” he said. “This partnership helps us celebrate individuals whose outstanding achievements are shaping the future of viticulture and oenology.”

Principal of TangoSix, Jason Ryan was also enthusiastic about the new partnership.

“At TangoSix, we are passionate about helping players in the wine industry navigate legal issues at the lowest possible cost,” said Ryan. “We enjoy disrupting the legal profession and getting things done quickly and effortlessly. The wine industry needs low-cost solutions and we’re here to help. Partnering with ASVO allows us to engage with the many remarkable individuals and wine organisations who share our commitment to positive disruption in the pursuit of excellence.”

The ASVO Awards for Excellence, which will be announced in late October, include the Winemaker of the Year sponsored by TangoSix, Viticulturist of the Year sponsored by Syngenta, and Wine Science & Technology Award sponsored by WineCheck.

For more information about the ASVO Awards for Excellence, visit https://www.asvo.com.au/about-asvo-awards-excellence

