New recycle-ready bag-in-box packaging launched for wine

Jason Spiteri, executive director of wine at Hill Smith Family Estates and Carmen Houston, ANZ head of marketing and sustainability at SIG. Photo: SIG

A new recycle-ready bag-in-box has been developed and manufactured in Adelaide in collaboration with Australian wine producers, creating an “Australian first” wine packaging product, according to the supplier.

Created by SIG, a global provider of food and beverage packaging solutions, the launch builds on its history of bag-in-box innovation and follows the debut of Australia’s first recycle-ready bag for water in 2024.

The bag is made of SIG Terra RecShield, a mono-material film with a uniquely formulated polymer structure, replacing the conventional multi-layer film that contains aluminium. This means that every component of the bag-in-box, including the bag, tap and carton, is now recycle-ready.

This development supports the Australian 2025 National Packaging Targets and meets the Sustainable Packaging Guidelines of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO).

SIG’s Adelaide-based research and development team has also introduced the country’s first locally manufactured wine tap made from light grey polymers that allow it to be easily detected by optical sorters at Australian recycling facilities, improving plastic separation and supporting higher-quality recycled output.

When assessed through APCO’s Packaging Recyclability Evaluation Portal (PREP), the complete pack receives a “Check Locally” classification by the Australian Recycling Label, guiding consumers to kerbside recycling where facilities exist or alternative drop-off points, such as supermarkets or council collection centres.

The integrity and performance of the recycle-ready bag-in-box wine packaging has been validated through shelf-life tests and transport trials with SIG’s development partners Hill-Smith Family Estates, Vinarchy, DeBortoli Wines and Calabria Family Wines.

Carmen Houston, ANZ head of marketing and sustainability at SIG, said this product is a continuation of SIG’s commitment to innovation and leadership in sustainable packaging solutions.

“Working with APCO and our winery partners, we are bringing a recycle-ready solution to market that fits Australian recycling infrastructure while maintaining wine quality through the supply chain,” said Houston.

Bag-in-box wine already offers recognised advantages over glass bottles, including lower transport emissions, efficient storage and extended freshness once opened by limiting light and oxygen exposure*. Removing the aluminium layer reduces the pack’s carbon footprint and simplifies material recovery.

“Winesmiths, a proudly owned brand of Hill-Smith Family Estates, has led the varietal bag-in-box wine category in Australia for more than 40 years,” said Jason Spiteri, executive director of wine at Hill Smith Family Estates.

“From the beginning, this has been a true partnership built on shared sustainability values, mutual trust, and a joint ambition to innovate. SIG brought deep technical expertise to the table, while respecting and drawing on our long-standing knowledge of the wine-on-tap category.

We are proud to bring this important step forward in packaging to Australian shelves early in 2026.”

References

*https://go.sig.biz/l/251992/2024-12-23/7rqxv3/251992/1734941467zyEKh3Ff/SIG_DuraShield_Laminate_34AL_with_SIG_CellarTap_for_SIG_3L_Bag_in_Box.pdf