New project will give Langhorne Creek grapes away to budding winemakers

Langhorne Creek has announced an innovative industry project, Project 5255, that will see three winemakers or wine businesses gifted with up to a two tonne allocation of local Langhorne Creek fruit.

Each winemaker will have the chance to explore the local wine region, discover the characteristics of their chosen variety and the terroir of the Creek to create something truly unique under their own label.

Project 5255 has been created to champion the Langhorne Creek region and to entice high-calibre winemakers and emerging wine stars to create their very own wine from the region.

This collaborative project will be supported by some of the Creek’s most well-known faces and businesses and can offer the participants assistance in the winemaking process from start to finish.

Rebecca Willson of Bremerton Wines says anyone with a Producer’s License is eligible to apply for Project 5255.

“This project is about increasing the visibility for Langhorne Creek. We’re welcoming applicants from around South Australia as well as interstate. This is a no-risk opportunity for winemakers to explore everything the Creek has to offer,” Willson said.

More than 30 labels currently produce wine using Langhorne Creek fruit.

Langhorne Creek is well known for its award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz. More than 80% of production from Langhorne Creek is red, however, the Creek continues to strengthen its alternate varietals offering.

“Project 5255 will offer incredible diversity with wine varietals including Shiraz, Organic Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Fiano, Pinot Gris, Viognier, Chardonnay and Riesling – just to name a few.”

“Langhorne Creek is an incredibly supportive, vibrant community. Everyone is looking forward to following three unique winemaking journeys.”

For full criteria and an application form, visit https://www.langhornecreek.com/project-5255

Applications close November 15, 2019.