New partnership between Wine Communicators of Australia and the University Of Adelaide

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the University of Adelaide has come on board as a gold partner in 2019. This relationship presents opportunities for the two organisations to collaborate in areas of education, mentoring and communication, bringing new content to the WCA program with a focus on the next generation of wine industry professionals.

As part of the partnership WCA together with the University of Adelaide, plan to launch a mentor program later this year. The program is designed to pair young wine communicators with respected wine industry leaders and to provide them with the chance to refine their skills and explore further opportunities by tapping into the experiences and insights from the best in the field.

WCA executive officer, Lynda Schenk says “WCA aims to provide a leadership position in the sustainable development and communications of a world class Australian wine industry, and to better enable our next generation of wine communicators to learn from and connect with people who have gained a wealth of knowledge throughout their wine marketing careers. The WCA mentor program, with the generous support of the University of Adelaide, will support the development of Australia’s future generations of wine communicators”

Marni Cook, program director – wine business at the University of Adelaide says, “we see the partnership with WCA as an exciting strategic alignment with the University of Adelaide’s Wine Business Program. The WCA mentor program and other initiatives that present themselves with this partnership further enhances the University’s position as the preeminent supplier of wine education in Australia”